Sainik Welfare Deptt holds programme on Agnipath scheme

Srinagar: On the directions of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole daylong awareness programmes cum workshops regarding Agnipath Scheme were held in all the ten Districts of Kashmir Division.
The workshops focused on highlighting the physical, medical requirements besides written tests and other salient features of the Agnipath Scheme. The sessions witnessed participation of youth from different parts of the Kashmir Division.
Addressing the participants at the workshops, the Sainik Welfare Team headed by ZilaSainik Welfare Officer Srinagar in collaboration with Army Recruiting Officer (ARO) Srinagar highlighted the significance of the Agnipath Scheme. The youth were given awareness about the registration process and eligibility criteria.
The team urged youth to take part in the recruitment process of Agnipath Scheme to contribute in Nation building and its protection.
The Team further highlighted that the Agnipath Scheme would provide a good opportunity for building youth to become Agniveers to serve in the Armed Forces and to promote a younger profile of the Armed Forces.
They reiterated Agniveers would bring about a transitional shift towards a more tech savvy and enthusiastic Armed Forces. The team said that Agniveers on completion of a four years period would go to the society as disciplined, dynamic and responsible citizens.
They further said that Agnipath scheme would have a significant positive impact on Agniveers as individuals, Society as a whole and armed forces to contribute greatly to the Nation.