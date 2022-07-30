Sainik Welfare Deptt holds programme on Agnipath scheme

Srinagar: On the directions of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole daylong awareness programmes cum workshops regarding Agnipath Scheme were held in all the ten Districts of Kashmir Division.

The workshops focused on highlighting the physical, medical requirements besides written tests and other salient features of the Agnipath Scheme. The sessions witnessed participation of youth from different parts of the Kashmir Division.

Addressing the participants at the workshops, the Sainik Welfare Team headed by ZilaSainik Welfare Officer Srinagar in collaboration with Army Recruiting Officer (ARO) Srinagar highlighted the significance of the Agnipath Scheme. The youth were given awareness about the registration process and eligibility criteria.