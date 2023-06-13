Saint Joseph's School Baramulla records 66% result in class 12th board exams

Out of the 117 students who appeared for the class 12 board exams, only 39 students have to reappear in one or more subjects.

This means only 78 students have been able to qualify the class 12th exam in all the subjects.

Over the years, Saint Joseph's Higher Secondary School has maintained an outstanding record of producing exceptional pass percentages, with results consistently above 98 percent. However, the sharp decline in this year's results has caught everyone by surprise.