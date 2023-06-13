Saint Joseph's School Baramulla records 66% result in class 12th board exams

Baramulla, June 13: In a surprising turn of events, Saint Joseph's Higher Secondary School in Baramulla district has witnessed a significant decline in the recently declared results of the class 12th board exams.
The school, known for its legacy of producing excellent pass percentages, recorded a meager 66 percent result this year, causing concern among students, parents, and educators alike.
Out of the 117 students who appeared for the class 12 board exams, only 39 students have to reappear in one or more subjects.
This means only 78 students have been able to qualify the class 12th exam in all the subjects.
Over the years, Saint Joseph's Higher Secondary School has maintained an outstanding record of producing exceptional pass percentages, with results consistently above 98 percent. However, the sharp decline in this year's results has caught everyone by surprise.
While the school can take solace in the fact that its students have secured positions in the list of the first 10 position holders in the Science stream, the overall pass percentage has suffered significantly.
However, the decline in this year's class 12th result has raised questions about the teaching methods, curriculum, and the overall academic environment within the school.
As per the merit list produced by JK Board, Einar Abdulla of SJS school has secured 5th position while Rumman Jan and Seerat Fayaz have bagged 6th and 10th position respectively.
A school functionary acknowledged the drop in the pass percentage but also highlighted certain factors that may have contributed to this decline.
According to them, the students have shown lack of interest in their studies over the past few years.
"The students have become increasingly addicted to cell phones and rely heavily on online modes of education. This shift in focus has affected their dedication to studies, leading to a decline in academic performance," a school teacher said.
"When we reprimand or scold students for their lack of interest, parents often object to such disciplinary measures. Additionally, if the school imposes fines on students for bunking classes, parents tend to make hue and cry, accusing the school of minting money," a school functionary said.
As per the result gazette, most of the students who have not been able to qualify the exams have to reappear in Physics and mathematics subjects.
"Students had already complained about the pattern of the physics question paper and were apprehensive about it," the school teacher said.
A Board official meanwhile said the pattern of question paper was analytical which demanded application of mind. "During previous years, the Physics question paper used to be very simple and some basic questions were asked. But this year the students had to analyse the questions," the official said.
Meanwhile, the performance of the students in class 12th exam has sparked discussions among educationists and parents who have expressed their concern over the drastic change in the academic performance of the students of the Saint Joseph's school.
"We would hardly hear about any reappear case from the school during the previous years. But this year's result has come as a shock. The school needs to plug the gaps," said Manzoor Ahmad, whose kid is studying in the school.
Meanwhile, a school functionary said the school Principal has put all the poor performing teachers on notice and an explanation has been sought from them as well.
"The school administration is seriously looking into the issue," he said.