Sajad Gani Lone urges workers to intensify outreach efforts

Srinagar, June 19: J&K Peoples Conference President, Sajad Gani Lone today visited various areas in Handwara constituency, where he conducted a series of significant meetings with prominent workers and actively engaged with the general public and party members, a press release said.
Lone visited Kukroosa, Waisa, Zafferkhani, Kalipora, Cherpawa, Gund Lilum, Kenyal, Hurdoona and Daril areas of Handwara constituency. During his visit, Lone expressed his unwavering commitment to strengthening the party and reiterated the importance of building a strong and vibrant organization that connects directly with the people. Recognizing the critical role of party workers, he highlighted their dedication and urged them to redouble their efforts in expanding the party's reach.
Addressing the prominent workers, Lone said, "Our party's strength lies in our workers who tirelessly work for the betterment of our society. I commend your dedication and urge you to intensify your outreach efforts. It is crucial for us to connect with the people, understand their concerns, and work towards resolving their issues effectively."
During his interactions with the general public Lone listened to their grievances, concerns, and suggestions. He assured them that their concerns would be given utmost priority and that the PC is committed to working towards their welfare.
Lone also stressed the importance of grassroots mobilisation and the need for party members to actively engage with the local communities. He emphasized the significance of being accessible, responsive, and accountable to the people. He encouraged party workers to organise more public interactions, community-based initiatives, and awareness campaigns to ensure that the party's message reaches every corner of the Handwara constituency.