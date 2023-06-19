Sajad Gani Lone urges workers to intensify outreach efforts

Lone visited Kukroosa, Waisa, Zafferkhani, Kalipora, Cherpawa, Gund Lilum, Kenyal, Hurdoona and Daril areas of Handwara constituency. During his visit, Lone expressed his unwavering commitment to strengthening the party and reiterated the importance of building a strong and vibrant organization that connects directly with the people. Recognizing the critical role of party workers, he highlighted their dedication and urged them to redouble their efforts in expanding the party's reach.

Addressing the prominent workers, Lone said, "Our party's strength lies in our workers who tirelessly work for the betterment of our society. I commend your dedication and urge you to intensify your outreach efforts. It is crucial for us to connect with the people, understand their concerns, and work towards resolving their issues effectively."