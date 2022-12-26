Sajad Lone appoints office bearers of PC

Syed Basharat Bukhari has been appointed as Vice President (Media Head) while as Nazir Ahmed Laway and Raja Aijaz Ali have been appointed as Vice Presidents of the party. Lone also appointed Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy as General Secretary (Organisation) and Mohammad Ashraf Mir as General Secretary (Head Office). Mohammad Khursheed Alam has been appointed as Provincial President while Mohammad Abbas Wani has been appointed as State Secretary.

Lone further appointed Rashid Mehmood as Chief Organiser, Hilal Ahmed Rather as President Central Zone (Srinagar Parliamentary constituency), Manzoor Ahmed Wani as Vice-President Central Zone (Srinagar Parliamentary constituency) and Irfan Matto as Provincial Secretary.