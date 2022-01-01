Sajad Lone criticises J&K admin for foiling PAGD protest against delimitation draft

Srinagar Jan 1: People's Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday criticized the J&K administration for foiling the PAGD protest against the Delimitation Commission.
The PAGD leaders including former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were allegedly detained ahead of the protest against the Delimitation Commission's draft proposal to add seven seats to Jammu region and only to Kashmir valley.
In a series of tweets, PC President Sajad Lone said he "can't see any valid reason why the state administration should stop political parties from protesting".
"Isn’t right to protest intrinsic to the concept of a vibrant democracy. Not being critical. But state administration really needs to reassess and reevaluate, " Sajad said.
He said that democracy "is a precious relic for which thousands have laid down their lives in the last 3 decades".
"Please do not unwittingly or erroneously damage it beyond recognition. Non violent mode of protest in the context of violent strife needs to be facilitated not stifled".
The PC chief further said that by stopping political, non violent protests, the J&K government was "incentivising and facilitating and setting the conditions for a violent form of protest".