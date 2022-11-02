Sajad Lone elected president as PC holds first election in 44-year history

Not only Handwara, he also ensured victory of the party candidate Bashir Ahmad Dar from nearby Kupwara assembly segment, registering the best-ever performance of the party in its electoral history.

Since his entry into politics, Lone has revived and strengthened PC and made it a pan- Kashmir force.

Lone, a vocal supporter of J&K’s special status, was detained on August 5, 2019 and was kept in detention for more than a year.

An economics graduate from Cardiff University, Lone was selected for Chevening Fellowship but he opted out of the programme due to his engagements.

In 2015, he also featured in the Khaleej Times list of six Indians who have recently made a mark in their respective fields. The others in the list included nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Saina Nehwal (athlete).

Lone is married to Asma Khan Lone, who is a postgraduate in International Relations from Cambridge University. Lone has twin sons who recently secured admission in the London School of Economics and the University of California.