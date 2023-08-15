Sajad Lone expresses solidarity with bereaved families

Srinagar,Aug 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) President, Sajad Gani Lone, along with former legislator and senior party leader Nizamuddin Bhat, visited Bandipora today to offer heartfelt condolences and extend support to bereaved families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones, a press release said..
The visit also encompassed social interactions as part of PC’s commitment to the community. Political Secretary to PC President Tasaduq Yaseen was also accompanying the leaders.
The PC leaders visited the residence of Late Mohammad Sarwar Malla in Nowpora. They shared their sympathies and condolences with the grieving family, underscoring the party’s unwavering solidarity during this difficult time.
Further the PC leaders visited the Watpora area to pay respects and offer condolences to the families of Bashir Ahmed Najar and Saida Begum. The visit aimed to provide solace and support to these families as they cope with their loss.