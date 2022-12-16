Sajad Lone flays government for creating hurdles in registration of old age pensioners

In a statement, Lone said that instead of making the process humiliating for the beneficiaries, the administration must find ways to deliver pension to them with dignity.

“The old age pension and the queuing up. World found a Covid vaccine in a record time and our officers of social welfare can not be creative enough to find a way out of delivering pensions without humiliation. In the digital era you still want pensioners to queue up. Shame,” PC President said.