Sajad Lone greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

In his message, Lone said “Eid ul-Fitr is a time for celebration, reflection, and gratitude. It is a time for families and friends to come together and strengthen their bonds of love and brotherhood.”

He further added, “As we celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, let us remember those who are less fortunate and extend our support to them. Let us strive to build a more inclusive and peaceful society, where everyone can live with dignity and respect.”