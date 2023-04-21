Sajad Lone greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar, Apr 21: People’s Conference President Sajad Gani Lone has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his message, Lone said “Eid ul-Fitr is a time for celebration, reflection, and gratitude. It is a time for families and friends to come together and strengthen their bonds of love and brotherhood.”
He further added, “As we celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, let us remember those who are less fortunate and extend our support to them. Let us strive to build a more inclusive and peaceful society, where everyone can live with dignity and respect.”
Lone expressed his hope that the festival would bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the need for unity and called upon the people of the region to work towards the development and progress of the state.
“Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion for us to come together and work towards the betterment of our society. Let us embrace each other with open arms and celebrate this festival with peace and harmony,” he said.