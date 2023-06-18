Sajad Lone holds series of meetings

The interactive sessions focused on various social, political, and party-related matters, reflecting the party's commitment to strengthening its outreach and fostering a deeper connection with its dedicated workforce.

PC President toured Putshai, Wavoora, Cheepora, Kuligam, Khurhama, Sever, Warnow, Shalgund/ TakiyaKhurhama, Krusan, Darpora, Sunnard, Lalpora, Diver, Tekipora, Chandigam, Sogam and Badibara areas of Lolab constituency where he actively engaged with workers from different walks of life. The meetings served as a platform for open and constructive dialogues, allowing for the exchange of ideas, suggestions, and feedback.