Sajad Lone holds series of meetings

Srinagar, June 17: J&K Peoples Conference President, SajadGani Lone, today visited the Lolab constituency where he conducted a series of meetings and engaged in discussions with prominent party workers, a press release said.
The interactive sessions focused on various social, political, and party-related matters, reflecting the party's commitment to strengthening its outreach and fostering a deeper connection with its dedicated workforce.
PC President toured Putshai, Wavoora, Cheepora, Kuligam, Khurhama, Sever, Warnow, Shalgund/ TakiyaKhurhama, Krusan, Darpora, Sunnard, Lalpora, Diver, Tekipora, Chandigam, Sogam and Badibara areas of Lolab constituency where he actively engaged with workers from different walks of life. The meetings served as a platform for open and constructive dialogues, allowing for the exchange of ideas, suggestions, and feedback.
Speaking during the deliberations, Lone expressed his sincere gratitude to the workers for their unwavering support and dedication to the party. He highlighted the importance of grassroots connectivity and stressed the need to work collectively to address the challenges faced by the constituency and its people.
The discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, including social development, political dynamics, and internal party matters. The PC President emphasised the significance of such interactions in shaping the party's policies and actions. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the voices of the workers are heard and taken into account during decision-making processes.
“Today’s tour marks a crucial step towards reinforcing the party's outreach efforts and strengthening the bond between the leadership and the workers. By involving the workers directly, the PC aims to build a stronger and more inclusive party structure that truly represents the aspirations and concerns of the people”, he added.