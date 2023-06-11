Sajad Lone holds series of social, political interactions

Srinagar, June 11: Peoples Conference President, Sajad Gani Lone, today toured several areas in Handwara constituency, where he actively engaged with workers, voters, and the general public, a press release said.
“During his visit, he conducted a series of social interactions, visited the residences of prominent workers, and expressed heartfelt condolences with the families who have recently suffered the loss of their loved ones at several locations,” the press release added.
The wide ranging discussions with the residents of these areas focused on understanding the challenges faced by the residents and their perspectives on various political, social and economic issues.
“PC President visited Villgam, Dahama, Padergund, Punzwa, Sonmulah, Doolipora and other halqas in Ramhal block of Handwara Constituency where he held interactions with the residents to understand their concerns and discuss important political and social issues. These interactions allowed him to take stock of the major issues impacting their lives and hold discussions on party affairs and the local political situation,” said the press release.