Sajad Lone, Mehboob Beg condole demise of Abdul Haq Khan's sister

Srinagar, Jan 29: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader Mehboob Beg Saturday condoled the demise of sister of PDP leader Abdul Haq Khan.

Lone tweeted: "My heartfelt condolences on the death of the sister of Abdul Haq Khan Sahab. May Allah grant her Jannat @AdvAbdulHaq."

Expressing condolences, senior PDP leader Mehboob Beg tweeted: "My sincerest condolence to friend and @jkpdp colleague Abdul Haq Khan Sahab on the sad demise of his sister. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannat."

