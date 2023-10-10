Sajad Lone offers condolences

Srinagar, Oct 10: The J&K People's Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone today visited the residence of DrQaziNisar in Anantnag to offer condolences to the family on the demise of wife.
According to a press release, PC President conveyed heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and their loved ones during this challenging time. He expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the family in their moment of loss.
PC President was accompanied by Chairman Parliamentary Committee NizamuddinBhat, Vice President Nazir Ahmed Laway, General Secretary MansoorSoharvardi and Political Secretary to PC President TasaduqYaseen.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, PC leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.