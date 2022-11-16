Sajad Lone takes oath as President of Peoples Conference

He said that leadership has different definitions at different times and in present times leadership would entail saving people, leadership would mean preserving our youth and leadership demands speaking the truth to the people.

Lone said that one of the easiest things in politics is to resort to lies and innuendo. “And the most difficult thing is to speak the truth in the face of adversity. We in the Peoples Conference will strive to ensure that we speak the truth and lead with honesty and courage,” he said, as per the statement.

“It’s time that the leadership variables are reset. Let leaders lead with the courage to speak the truth and let the people of J&K follow those who speak the truth. Safeguarding the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, is the biggest leadership challenge in current times and that the Peoples Conference will do everything in its power to protect a common Kashmiri from being victimised.” he added.