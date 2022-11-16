Sajad Lone takes oath as President of Peoples Conference

Srinagar, Nov 16: Sajad Gani Lone today took oath of office as President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Conference in presence of the General Council, which forms the Electoral College, for the election of the President of the party.
The oath was administered by Chairman Election Authority of the party Syed Basharat Bukhari. The oath ceremony was attended by top leadership of the party along with thousands of delegates comprising the general council, read a statement, issued by the party.
While speaking after taking oath, Lone described the current times as distinctively painful and politically unique in terms of the challenges that it poses to the different sections of leadership in J&K today.
He said that leadership has different definitions at different times and in present times leadership would entail saving people, leadership would mean preserving our youth and leadership demands speaking the truth to the people.
Lone said that one of the easiest things in politics is to resort to lies and innuendo. “And the most difficult thing is to speak the truth in the face of adversity. We in the Peoples Conference will strive to ensure that we speak the truth and lead with honesty and courage,” he said, as per the statement.
“It’s time that the leadership variables are reset. Let leaders lead with the courage to speak the truth and let the people of J&K follow those who speak the truth. Safeguarding the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, is the biggest leadership challenge in current times and that the Peoples Conference will do everything in its power to protect a common Kashmiri from being victimised.” he added.
Lone further asserted that People’s Conference is the party that has the legacy of sacrifice and will continue to strive to accord people a dignified way of living.
“We will make every effort to promote political inclusiveness and tirelessly strive to restore and retrieve the glorious political legacy that the people of J&K deserve. A unique legacy which we all cherished and zealously guarded for so long. We will do what it takes to ensure that legacy is restored”, he added.