Sajad Lone tours Sopore, Rafiabad constituencies

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone along with PC senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil today visited various areas in Sopore and Rafiabad constituencies in District Baramulla essentially to interact with party workers, make social visits and offer condolences.

In a statement of PC issued here said that Lone visited Magraypora in Sopore constituency where he enquired about the health of senior PC worker Mohammad Ramzan Baba and interacted with a delegation of prominent party workers and representatives in the area.

He further visited Warpora and Nowpora Kalan in Sopore where he held a series of interactions with party workers.

The PC President also visited various areas in Rafiabad constituency.