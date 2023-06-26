Sajad Lone visits Handwara

The purpose of the visit was to offer support, compassion, and reassurance during these challenging times.

Lone visited the areas of Zachaldara and Turak Pora, where he met with the grieving families to offer his heartfelt condolences. Recognizing the profound loss they have endured, he shared comforting words, expressing solidarity, and assuring them of the party's unwavering support. Lone expressed deep empathy for the families' loss and emphasized the need for unity and support within the community during these trying moments. He assured them that the party remains committed to working tirelessly to address their concerns and contribute to their healing process.