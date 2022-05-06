Sajad Lone visits Khursheed Alam's residence

Srinagar, May 6 : J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone on Friday visited the residence of senior PC leader Khursheed Alam to offer condolences on the demise of his wife.
Lone offered fateha and expressed his sympathies with the members of the bereaved family. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of loss and grief. Lone was accompanied by PC General Secretary Imran Ansari, senior leaders Basharat Bukhari, Mansoor Hussain Soharvardy, Irfan Mattoo among others
Meanwhile, Peoples Conference Senior Vice President and Former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of noted social activist Nazir Ahmad Lone of Sogam. Vakil along with senior party leaders visited the residence of Lone to offer condolences.