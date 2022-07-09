Sajad Lone visits Kupwara

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone today visited various areas in Handwara, Kupwara, Karnah, Lolab and Trehgam constituencies in District Kupwara essentially to make social visits and offer condolences at a number of places.

A statement of PC issued here said that Lone visited various constituencies in District Kupwara where he held a series of social interactions with party workers and visited the bereaved families of several PC workers in these areas.

The PC President interacted with the families and expressed his heartfelt sympathies on the loss of their loved ones. He offered Fatiha and prayed for eternal peace to the deceased souls.