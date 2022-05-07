Sajad Lone visits residence of Nasir Aslam Wani

Srinagar, May 7 : J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Friday visited the residence of senior NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani to offer condolences on the demise of his mother.
Lone offered fateha and expressed his sympathies with the members of the grieving family. Sharing the grief of the bereaved family, he prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat and much-needed strength to the grief stricken family to bear the inconsolable loss. Lone was accompanied by Political Secretary to Party Preseident Yasir Reshi.