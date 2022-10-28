Sajad Lone visits residence of Sharief-ud-Din Shariq

Srinagar, Oct 28: J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Friday visited the residence of senior NC leader Sharief-ud-din Shariq to offer condolences on the demise of his wife.
Lone offered fateha and expressed his condolences and sympathies with the members of the grieving family.
He prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the grief stricken family to bear the irreparable loss. PC President was accompanied by party leaders including Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Adv Bashir Ahmed Dar, Vice Chairman DDC Kupwara Haji Farooq, District President Kupwara Mir Hafeezullah, Ahad Kashmiri among others.