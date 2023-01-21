Sajad Lone writes to LG Sinha

He stated that in absence of a clear order there are reports of bullying and of course corrupt practices. “May I add that possession without ownership papers has all along been susceptible to blackmailing for decades. These poor souls have all along been bullied into paying bribes for not having the ow nership papers. You have a chance of a lifetime to end all the blackmailing and give these poorest sections of society a chance to live a life of dignity with no fear of bullying or blackmailing.”

“I would strongly advocate that a policy be framed wherein the government defines a criteria for identifying the poor and vests them with ownership rights. I would say history is waiting to be made. Let us hope and pray that you are able to seize the opportunity and make history for the poorest sections of the society. If you do so, it would be distinctively remembered as a historical milestone and a supreme act of statesmanship,” Sajad Lone said.