Sajid Yousuf Shah assumes charge as BJP media incharge

According to a press note, a function in this connection was held at the BJP Party headquarters here. BJP General Secretary (Org), Ashok Koul was present and he extended his support and best wishes to the new appointee.

Er Sahil Bashir Bhat took over as the social media Incharge Kashmir, while Adv Sheikh Salman as the BJP IT Cell Incharge Kashmir. These appointments were conducted in presence of Ashok Koul and senior BJP leader and chairperson Waqf Board Dr Darakshan Andrabi .