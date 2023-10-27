Sajid Yousuf Shah assumes charge as BJP media incharge

Srinagar, Oct 27 : Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah assumed charge as the BJP media incharge for the Kashmir region.
According to a press note, a function in this connection was held at the BJP Party headquarters here. BJP General Secretary (Org), Ashok Koul was present and he extended his support and best wishes to the new appointee.
Er Sahil Bashir Bhat took over as the social media Incharge Kashmir, while Adv Sheikh Salman as the BJP IT Cell Incharge Kashmir. These appointments were conducted in presence of Ashok Koul and senior BJP leader and chairperson Waqf Board Dr Darakshan Andrabi .
“This strategic reshuffling and strengthening of the BJP's media and IT cell leadership in Kashmir reflects the party's commitment to expanding its presence and outreach in the region. The newly appointed officials bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their respective roles, and their contributions are expected to play a pivotal role in the party's continued growth and success, the press release said.