Sajjad Shaheen asks people to unite against divisive forces

According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting of NC’s Working Committee for Banihal assembly constituency . Shaheen said that nowadays, people of erstwhile state of J&K are facing a big crisis and are concerned whether their democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights will continue to exist. “We are now facing a crisis where ‘divide and rule’ is being made into a law” he said. The NC leader added that all permutations and combinations by opponents will fall flat and that his party will form government in Jammu and Kashmir with absolute majority whenever elections are held in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.” The political chemistry developing on ground zero ahead of assembly elections will surprise all including the political Pandits, he viewed. “Jammu and Kashmir is bubbling with enthusiasm to have a strong, stable and responsive Government under the banner of National Conference as the people have made their mind to give a massive mandate to it since the bureaucratic culture under the present dispensation has proven detrimental to the interests of the J&K,” Shaheen said.