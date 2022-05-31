Sajjad Shaheen conducts extensive tour of remote villages in Mahoo

Banihal, May 30: National Conference leader and District President Ramban, Mir Sajjad Shaheen on Monday conducted an extensive tour of Village Kawna, Bawa, Hill Bawa, Arimarg and Mahoo in Khari Tehsil of Banihal constituency and took stock of the problems faced by the local villagers on day to day basis.
The NC leader met people in Khari and Mandakbas also where locals apprised him about scarcity of drinking water and erratic power supply in far-off areas of the tehsil.
He said the road connectivity to Khari -Mahu and Banihal -Mangit roads is in bad shape which has added to the miseries of the people.
He particularly referred to the frequent blockade of Nachlana - Khari -Mahu road due to sinking of a major portion of the road at Hirnihal in Khari tehsil, saying no serious effort is being made to repair the road.