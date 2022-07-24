Sajjad Shaheen grieved over loss of lives in Hingni road accident

Shaheen while expressing grief over the accident said, “There has been a steep increase in the number of road accidents on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. What is worrying here is the fact that there has been no initiative by the administration to curb the occurrence of such fatal accidents.”

He added that the highway and it's peripheral roads have unfortunately turned into the highway of death. The process however requires strict scientific action from administration, which unfortunately has shut its eyes and ears to the mounting road accidents.