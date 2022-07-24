Sajjad Shaheen grieved over loss of lives in Hingni road accident

Banihal, July 24 : National Conference leader and District President, Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident on Hingni road near Ramsoo in Banihal assembly constituency.
Shaheen while expressing grief over the accident said, “There has been a steep increase in the number of road accidents on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. What is worrying here is the fact that there has been no initiative by the administration to curb the occurrence of such fatal accidents.”
He added that the highway and it's peripheral roads have unfortunately turned into the highway of death. The process however requires strict scientific action from administration, which unfortunately has shut its eyes and ears to the mounting road accidents.
He further said that unfortunately for the past few years there has been no initiative towards ensuring safety and security of the commuters on Jammu –Srinagar highway."We have been repeatedly asking the UT administration to find scientific remedy for curbing such accidents. However our repeated pleas have fell on deaf ears,” he added.
He has urged the administration to give best of the medical treatment to the injured and adequate compensation to the next of kith and kin of those who died in the fatal accident.