Srinagar, Jan 17: Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi would deliver the Friday sermon at Iqra Masjid at Sarai Bala.

The management of the Idara Islamia Iqra Masjid Iqra in a statement issued here said that the Friday sermon on January 19 would be delivered at 12:45 pm.

The management said that the Friday sermon and prayers would be followed by ‘Salat-ul-Istisqa’ to seek an end to the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir.