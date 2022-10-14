Sale of beer disastrous for youth: PDP

Srinagar, Oct 14: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Arif Laigaroo on Friday said that recent nod to the sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages over the counter at departmental stores will be disastrous.
In a statement, he noted that after downgrading J&K and snatching away its statehood, the proxy BJP administration is driving UT youth towards alcohol addiction. He demanded the decision be revoked.
Approving the sale of alcoholic beverages at departmental stores , he said will encourage the consumption of alcohol, which is particularly detrimental for youth.