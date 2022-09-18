Salt Restaurant inaugurated at Boulevard

Specialities at the restaurant include French fries, Friend chicken, Chilli Chicken, Afghani Murgh Tikka, Chicken Changezi, Lahori fish fry, Adrakh Murgh, Shahi Mutton Korma, Chicken Malai Tikka, Special Mutton Seekh Kabab. Besides a wide range of desserts, sandwiches, burgers, ice teas, and coffee is available at the restaurant.

“Basically the concept behind starting the restaurant is the provide quality food amid a serene ambience. I have made special arrangements for functions including ring ceremonies and birthday parties with ample parking space,” said Sheikh Danish Farooq, owner of the restaurant.