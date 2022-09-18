Salt Restaurant inaugurated at Boulevard

Srinagar, Sep 18: Salt Restaurant, a multi-cuisine restaurant was inaugurated at Boulevard near Hotel Paradise today.
Specialities at the restaurant include French fries, Friend chicken, Chilli Chicken, Afghani Murgh Tikka, Chicken Changezi, Lahori fish fry, Adrakh Murgh, Shahi Mutton Korma, Chicken Malai Tikka, Special Mutton Seekh Kabab. Besides a wide range of desserts, sandwiches, burgers, ice teas, and coffee is available at the restaurant.
“Basically the concept behind starting the restaurant is the provide quality food amid a serene ambience. I have made special arrangements for functions including ring ceremonies and birthday parties with ample parking space,” said Sheikh Danish Farooq, owner of the restaurant.
“We prepare delicacies using traditional spices. We don’t use preservatives and food colour. The health of my valued customers is my utmost priority,” Danish said.
Danish said the restaurant is designed in such a way that it can be used for meetings and conferences. “Entrepreneurs can organise meetings at the restaurant while relishing our quality food," he said.