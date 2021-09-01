Samagra Shiksha to focus on ‘reinvigoration’ of resource persons

Under the scheme, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India (GoI), has entrusted the SCERT to develop strategic plans besides an institution-wise action plan for the reinvigoration of Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs), teaching staff deployed in District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIETs) besides other resource persons.

The Samagra Shiksha has been granted extension for a period of five years by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) from 2021 to 2025-26 with a total financial outlay of Rs 294,283.04 crore as central share and Rs 1,85,398.32 crore as state share.

As per the official documents, the scheme has been granted extension with revised norms and guidelines in line with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 which has broadened the scale and scope of implementation of the Samagra Shiksha scheme all over the country.

“Areas specific to the capacities required by the teachers to implement the NEP 2020 will be identified by SCERT in its comprehensive in-service annual teacher training plan. The institute will also undertake development of the State Curriculum Framework by adoption and adaptation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF),” the document reads.

The official document states that SCERT would also undertake development of Teacher Support Material across classes and subject areas along with syllabi and textbooks both in print as well as e-content form.

“SCERT will also undertake orientation of School Management Committees (SMCs) to prepare them for an enhanced role and also develop School Quality Assurance and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) as per the guidelines circulated by the DSEL,” the document reads.

Under the scheme, which has been revised in line with NEP-2020, the SCERTs are supposed to undertake research and development in innovative teaching learning methodologies for teaching children in Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs).

For this, the DSEL has decided to provide financial assistance up to Rs 40 lakh per SCERT and DIET for programme and activities including capacity building, professional development programmes, exchange programmes, material development and framework guidelines.

“The recurring grants per year up to Rs 10 lakh per SCERT and DIET will be provided for specific projects for research activities,” the document reads.

The official document states that the initiative on which the scheme was focused would help a good percentage of teacher educators to undergo capacity building and professional development besides creation of online content and development of digital learning materials by SCERTs and DIETs.

“It will also help in the use of digital open educational resources by SCERTs and DIETs. There can be a number of collaborations with the professional institutions by SCERTs and DlETs and conduct a number of research and development activities,” the document reads. “SCERT can also conduct impact assessment studies to assess the classroom transactions.”