SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman 2023 | Poet Shahnaz Rasheed to be honoured

Srinagar, Oct 18 : The Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts has announced to honour Shahnaz Rasheed with “SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman 2023” in recognition and appreciation of her work and conspicuous contribution to the field of Kashmiri literature as a poet and translator.
According to Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, the santoor maestro and composer and general secretary of the academy, the award will be presented during the the SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, the top most classical music festival of Delhi and one of the most prestigious festivals of the country, on November 4 in New Delhi.
The press release added that SaMaPa is a cultural movement, which has translated from a deep-rooted vision of the Founding Chairman, the great music legend Pandit Bhajan Sopori , in creating a unique, unbiased and empowering national level platform for presentation, propagation, and teaching of traditional music and performing arts for the artists and the young talents. SaMaPa is acclaimed as the cultural bridge of J&K with the rest of the country and to have created a new generation of music connoisseurs.
“SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman” is named after Sheikh-Ul-Alam (RA) , the great Saint of Kashmir, a spiritual legend who's contribution to Kashmiriyat is enormous. The award is given to the individuals with enormous contribution in the folk culture like music, theatre, films and documentaries, sculpture, literature and other performing and creative arts.