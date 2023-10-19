SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman 2023 | Poet Shahnaz Rasheed to be honoured

According to Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, the santoor maestro and composer and general secretary of the academy, the award will be presented during the the SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, the top most classical music festival of Delhi and one of the most prestigious festivals of the country, on November 4 in New Delhi.

The press release added that SaMaPa is a cultural movement, which has translated from a deep-rooted vision of the Founding Chairman, the great music legend Pandit Bhajan Sopori , in creating a unique, unbiased and empowering national level platform for presentation, propagation, and teaching of traditional music and performing arts for the artists and the young talents. SaMaPa is acclaimed as the cultural bridge of J&K with the rest of the country and to have created a new generation of music connoisseurs.