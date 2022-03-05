Samba Accident|Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari express shock over loss of lives

“I am saddened by the loss of five precious lives in the Samba accident. My sympathies and condolences are with the bereaved family members. I pray for eternal peace to the departed souls,” Bukhari said.

Taking a dig at unfavourable road conditions of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, he said, “Time and again I am impelled to talk about the traffic mismanagement on this highway. So far it has claimed many precious lives. The J&K government will have to press all available resources into action and take immediate remedial measures to save lives. My heart goes out to those who lost their loved ones. The injured should be given immediate medical attention.”