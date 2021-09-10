Samoon holds meet on Covid training programme

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this innovative training programme had been initiated by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) for corona warriors to meet the deficit of skilled healthcare professionals and augment existing healthcare systems across India.

He said that in this regard, Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated 2500 targets under PMKVY 3.0 Centrally Sponsored State Managed Component.

The spokesman said that the training of Covid warriors has already been started in J&K under the Centrally Sponsored Centre Managed Component.

He said that during the meeting, the State Engagement Officer of National Skill Development Corporation, the implementing agency of MSDE, made a PowerPoint presentation on Covid crash course guidelines.

The spokesman said that it was decided in the meeting that the National Health Mission would be the TP for the programme while targets would be allocated to medical colleges, paramedical colleges, CHCs and PHCs.

He said that the candidates would be given classroom training for 21 days which would be followed by 90 days on-the-job training in hospitals.

The spokesman said that the candidates would be provided stipend during on-the-job training (OJT) and would be designated as Covid warriors.