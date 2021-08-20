Samoon reviews arrangements|Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour arriving shortly

In this connection Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), DrAsgar Hassan Samoon today held a meeting of civil and police administration to give final shape to the arrangements to be put in place for its visit.

PSC is scheduled to visit the skill development centres/training centres and would interact with students, workers, associations and individuals regarding the implementation of central schemes of PMKVY and SANKALP here. The same is going to be followed by an interactive session with the officers about the implementation and progress of these schemes in the UT of J&K, as was informed in the meeting.

Principal Secretary asked the officers about their role and responsibilities regarding this visit. He enquired about the presentations to be made by the officers.

The Principal Secretary asked the officers to be prepared and ensure that all the arrangements are put in place before the scheduled date of the visit. He asked them to prepare the material and other performance sheets well in advance so that all their queries are satisfactorily answered. He asked them to nominate the liaison officers for the delegation and share their contact details beforehand.

The Principal Secretary also asked the police administration to take all the security measures including smooth plying of the entourage of visiting delegation. He asked them to deploy enough men on the specific days on the venue and enroute for ensuring smooth conduct of the proceedings scheduled for the event.