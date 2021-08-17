Samoon reviews functioning of Kashmir Government Polytechnic College, BOTE, Srinagar

He was accompanied by Principal, KGP, Secretary BOTE and other faculty members during inspection of the college.

Principal Secretary directed the concerned for clearing the leftover debris in the institution within 2 days to enhance beautification of the campus.

Principal, KGP, apprised the Principal Secretary about cleanliness drive undertaken in the college for removal of debris and other unwanted material from the college campus. He informed that the college has undertaken various placement drives in the past and during the current month, 18 pass outs from various disciplines have been absorbed in the private sector.

While deliberating upon admission process, Principal Secretary emphasized upon 100 per cent utilization of seats during the current academic session by way of wide publicity through print and electronic media.

Principal Secretary also inspected Heritage Craft Centre of the college where one year Heritage Craft course (Wood Carving course) is offered to the interested candidates.

Taking stock of infrastructure facilities available in the college, Principal Secretary directed for auction of unserviceable machinery items so as to create space for modern equipments.

During inspection of Library, he asked the management for updation of Library by way of procurement of books and furniture besides undertaking repairs and renovations.

Principal Secretary asked the Executive Engineer R&B Division-II to get technical sanction finalized and tendering process expedited with regard to infrastructure development and restoration of flood hit buildings in the campus.

He also emphasized on repairing and restoration of 100 kwp capacity Solar Power Plant which was damaged in floods of 2014.

Principal Secretary exhorted upon the youth to undergo training at Polytechnic Colleges in available disciplines to fetch better career avenues. He said that Polytechnic Colleges in the UT have a state of art infrastructure and youth are being trained as per industry needs. He also informed that Government is working for introduction of new job oriented courses in the Polytechnic Colleges.

While visiting the State Board of Technical Education Office, Srinagar, Secretary BOTE briefed the Principal Secretary about the status of results declared recently. He further apprised him that the Board has completed updation process of the official website of BOTE as per the circular instructions of the IT Department.