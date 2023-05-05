Sanitation, development schemes reviewed

Kupwara, May 5: Following the directions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray, a review meeting was held at ACD complex Kupwara under the Chair of ACP Kupwara, Parvaiz Raheem.
The meeting was convened to review achievements under ODF plus status of the district, completion and functionality of segregation sheds, status of door to door collection of waste, SSG 2023, Completion of Community Sanitary complexes, completion and Uploading GPDP on portal and Conduct IEC activities to aware the general public regarding Solid & liquid waste management.
Meeting was attended by all BDOs of the district , AEEs, JEEs and Dealing Assistants of different schemes. ACP took a detailed review of different sanitation and development schemes being executed by RDD unde different sectors in all Blocks of Kupwara District.
On the occasion, the ACP directed the Officers and field functionaries to re-double their efforts to ensure cent percent saturation of all the deliverables in the District so that targets are achieved well in time with tangible results on the ground and people are benefited.