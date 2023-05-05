Sanitation, development schemes reviewed

The meeting was convened to review achievements under ODF plus status of the district, completion and functionality of segregation sheds, status of door to door collection of waste, SSG 2023, Completion of Community Sanitary complexes, completion and Uploading GPDP on portal and Conduct IEC activities to aware the general public regarding Solid & liquid waste management.

Meeting was attended by all BDOs of the district , AEEs, JEEs and Dealing Assistants of different schemes. ACP took a detailed review of different sanitation and development schemes being executed by RDD unde different sectors in all Blocks of Kupwara District.