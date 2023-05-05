Kashmir

Sanitation, development schemes reviewed

Kupwara, May 5: Following the directions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray, a  review meeting was held at ACD complex Kupwara under the Chair of ACP Kupwara, Parvaiz Raheem.

The meeting was convened to review achievements under ODF plus status of the district, completion and  functionality of segregation sheds, status of door to door collection of waste, SSG 2023, Completion of Community Sanitary complexes, completion and  Uploading GPDP on portal and Conduct IEC  activities  to aware the general public regarding Solid & liquid waste management.

Meeting was attended by all BDOs of the district , AEEs, JEEs and Dealing Assistants of different schemes. ACP  took a detailed review of different sanitation and development schemes being executed by RDD unde different  sectors in all Blocks of Kupwara District.

On the occasion, the ACP directed the Officers and field functionaries to re-double  their efforts to ensure cent percent saturation of all the deliverables in the  District so that targets are achieved well in time with tangible results on the ground and  people are benefited.

