Sanitation drive held at Gund block

Kangan, Mar 18: A sanitation drive cum awareness programme was organised by the Rural Development Department at Block Gund in Ganderbal district on Saturday.
On the occasion Block Development Officer Gund, Arif Ahmed Sheikh, urged the people to cooperate in maintaining and keeping the environment clean.
He said that the department has hired a vehicle with sanitation workers who will collect dry waste every Wednesday and Saturday, two days in a week from the household and shopkeepers.
BDO said that a meager amount of Rs 30 and 100 will be charged from every household and shopkeepers respectively by the Department. He said that those throwing garbage in the open at public places or near water bodies will be penalized and action will be taken.
Later, BDO Gund along with the local Sarpanch and members of civil society Gund visited the main market Gund and interacted with the shopkeepers and shared some tips on maintaining hygiene and proper use of sanitation facilities.