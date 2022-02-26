Sanjay Raina quits as member AIKS

New Delhi: Sanjay Raina, senior member of the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) has quit from the Post of Vice President.
Raina, who also holds the position of President to KP Sabha Chandigarh, has sent his resignation letter to AIKS President. Sanjay Raina, a source said.
Raina cited AIKS President Dr Romesh Raina's "self centred style of operation, inability to empower his team, focusing on self rather than team" as the reason for resignation.
"Recent release of Vision/ Concept paper on return and rehabilitation of KP community has not been endorsed by all affiliate and members of the community particularly the affected KP families living in camps and valley. President as always has ignored the vice's advice and is working like a ring leader, " he said.
Raina said the body was supposed to push the causes of Kashmiri Pandits" and has alleged that current President of AIKS is "using AIKS for personal interests at the cost of both the organization and community".
He also alleged that the President had no working plan on ground for the community "except claiming others ideas as his own".