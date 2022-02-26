Sanjay Raina quits as member AIKS

"Recent release of Vision/ Concept paper on return and rehabilitation of KP community has not been endorsed by all affiliate and members of the community particularly the affected KP families living in camps and valley. President as always has ignored the vice's advice and is working like a ring leader, " he said.

Raina said the body was supposed to push the causes of Kashmiri Pandits" and has alleged that current President of AIKS is "using AIKS for personal interests at the cost of both the organization and community".