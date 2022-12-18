Sanjay Saraf criticises Omar Abdullah over PSA issue

Srinagar, Dec 18: Sanjay Saraf National Spokesperson RJLP today criticised National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Public safety Act (PSA) issue.
In a statement, Saraf said Omar is saying about scrapping of PSA while he is out of power now. “ But when he was chief minister around 127 youths were killed and PSA was introduced by his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah way back in 1978 for timber smugglers . Government should take strict action by holding Omar Abdullah responsible for misuse of power and law,”he said.
About target killings, Saraf said that it is the majority section of people who can stop these incidents by being vigilant
He condemned the Rajouri killing. Saraf welcomed 74 people who joined RLJP today , statement said.