Sanjay Saraf starts anti-drugs campaign

Srinagar, Jan 11: Terming drugs as a poison against the society, Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party National General Secretary Sanjay Saraf on Wednesday launched an anti-narcotics drive from historical Ghanta ghar, heart of the city in Srinagar.
According to a press note, Saraf along with his party workers and other people started anti-drug campaign and marched upto Municipal park. Saraf informed people about the bad consequences of drugs which result in destruction of the younger generation and urged them to keep their children away from this poison. Saraf advised the parents to take care and keep a watch on of their children. He also appealed to the Ulemas and leaders of other religions, intellectuals to play their role in keeping the generation away from drugs.
About target killing, Saraf said that it is the majority section of people who can stop this such killings. He also condemned the Rajouri civilian killings.