Demands relief for fire victims
Sanjay Saraf visits Gadood Bagh in  Habakadal
Srinagar, Dec 20: National General Secretary of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Sanjay Saraf, on Tuesday visited Gudood Bagh in HabaKadal, Srinagar, where he expressed his  sympathy to the families affected by the fire yesterday.

According to a press note,  Saraf distributed warm clothes, bedding and  blankets to the victims.

Speaking to reporters  saraf  said that there is nothing left for  seven affected families of Gudood Bagh  and they require immediate relief.

Saraf  appealed  District and Divisional administration to compensate the losses incurred by affected at the earliest. “Compensation will help them to start their kitchen and earn their livelihood afresh,” he said.

Saraf  also urged authorities to keep checks and balances so that fire incidents do not occur frequently during the winters.

