Sanjay Saraf visits Gadood Bagh in  Habakadal

Srinagar, Dec 20: National General Secretary of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Sanjay Saraf, on Tuesday visited Gudood Bagh in HabaKadal, Srinagar, where he expressed his sympathy to the families affected by the fire yesterday.
According to a press note, Saraf distributed warm clothes, bedding and blankets to the victims.
Speaking to reporters saraf said that there is nothing left for seven affected families of Gudood Bagh and they require immediate relief.
Saraf appealed District and Divisional administration to compensate the losses incurred by affected at the earliest. “Compensation will help them to start their kitchen and earn their livelihood afresh,” he said.
Saraf also urged authorities to keep checks and balances so that fire incidents do not occur frequently during the winters.