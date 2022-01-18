Sanjeev Gupta appointed Registrar General

Srinagar, Jan 18: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Tuesday appointed Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District Judge Srinagar, as its Registrar General.
While Jawad Ahmad has been already transferred and appointed as Principal District Judge Srinagar on January 14, Chief Justice PankajMithal accorded approval to Gupta’s appointment as Registrar General on Tuesday.
Besides, Jeema Bashir, District Judge (Selection Time Scale), has been appointed as the Registrar Inspection in Srinagar wing of the High Court, reads an order of Permod Kumar, Joint Registrar (Administration).