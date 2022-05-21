SANJY – 2022 | Security review meeting held, drone, sticky bomb threats discussed

Srinagar, May 20: Drone and sticky bomb threats to forthcoming Amarnath Yatra were among some of the issues that were discussed during a security review meeting held by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in South Kashmir on Friday.

Vijay Kumar visited South Kashmir and reviewed the forthcoming SANJY-2022 arrangements and other security measures. He was accompanied by DIG SKR Anantnag Abdul Jabbar.