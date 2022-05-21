SANJY – 2022 | Security review meeting held, drone, sticky bomb threats discussed

Srinagar, May 20: Drone and sticky bomb threats to forthcoming Amarnath Yatra were among some of the issues that were discussed during a security review meeting held by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in South Kashmir on Friday.
Vijay Kumar visited South Kashmir and reviewed the forthcoming SANJY-2022 arrangements and other security measures. He was accompanied by DIG SKR Anantnag Abdul Jabbar.
On the occasion, IGP Kashmir chaired a meeting to review the SANJY-2022 arrangements and other security measures put in place to ensure safe and secure Yatra.
The meeting was attended by DIG SKR Anantnag, SSP Anantnag, SSP Kulgam and SSP Awantipora. At the onset of the meeting, SSP Anantnag presented a detailed presentation about the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022. The presentation included various security aspects viz, proposed deployments, arrangements for camp security, use of modern/technical gadgets, road opening parties, general security scenario in the respective areas, preparation for disaster management, cut off timings etc. Besides, different types of threats especially drone attacks, sticky bombs to Yatra convoy and security forces and appropriate security responses were discussed in detail.
Addressing the participants, the IGP Kashmir stressed on the need of adopting proactive and coordinated approach towards ensuring adequate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of SANJY-2022.
The officers were directed to ensure better coordination and synergy among different security agencies working on ground and prepare the exhaustive security plan/arrangements as per the ground situation/requirement in their respective areas for peaceful yatra.