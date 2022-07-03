SANJY-2022 | Shadipora transit camp wears festive look; Local artisans, farmers fully involved

Bandipora: The Shadipora transit Camp for Amarnath Yatris at Bandipora district wears a festive look as the locals have decorated the camp with lights and garlands, said an official press release.

The administration has facilitated the local farmers and artisans, government departments and corporations to erect their stalls wherein they have put their products for sale including fruits, handicraft and handloom products besides other items required during holy pilgrimage, the press release added..

The Artisans associated with various departments have erected their stalls at Shadipora Camp not only showcasing their performance but also selling the products. The stalls attract a large number of Yatris.