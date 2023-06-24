SANJY- 2023|NDMA conducts mock exercises at Pahalgam

Anantnag, June 24: In view of the ensuing Shri Amarnath ji Yatra (SAJY-2023), a mock drill was today organised under the supervision of Major General Sudhir Bahal to test the disaster preparedness and improvise the response strategy where required.
Maj Gen Sudhir said that response strategies for these mock scenarios have been discussed threadbare and any gap areas identified have been addressed.
He said that the mock exercise has been very fruitful in ensuring that all stakeholders are well versed with their responsibilities. He said that the exercise has been instrumental in ensuring interdepartmental coordination.
According to a press note, during the mock drill, several scenarios including fire incidents, terrorist attacks,IED identification and naturalisation, vehicular accidents and stampedes were simulated. The simulations were held at Nunwan Base camp and in adjacent areas. NDMA experts trained the participants on key aspects of disaster management such as the formation of Incident Response Teams, coordination among various participating agencies, evacuation, medical preparedness and trauma counselling. "This exercise aims at enhancing the preparedness of officials of the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SASB), district administration and other key Government agencies to deal with any disaster during the Yatra.
The mock drill was attended by Senior officials from all the important departments such as the Camp director Autu Kumar , Additional camp directors,SP Anantnag,lSASB, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army, police, health, Civil Defense, transport, fire and other emergency services attended these preparatory meetings and participated in the mock exercises.
After the drills, post-exercise analyses were also carried out by the NDMA experts in which they discussed the entire operation and underlined areas that needed improvement. "Better coordination among various agencies is of utmost importance and often the key to a successful post-disaster.
Later, a meeting was held with the observers who put forth their suggestions for improvements in response. The mock drill was attended by SDM Pahalgam, Tehsildar Pahalgam, EO Pahalgam,VV representatives from Police, CRPF ,health,fire and emergency,SDRF and NDRF teams,among others.