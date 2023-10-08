Kashmir

Sankalp Saptaah celebrated enthusiastically across the aspirational blocks of Srinagar

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

Bandipora, Oct 8:  As part of the Sankalp Saptaah initiative launched on 30th September by Prime Minister at New Delhi, the aspirational blocks of Harwan and Khonmoh in Srinagar, have been organising a slew of activities since 3rd of October, 2023.

As part of the week-long programme, all departments in the district have been actively engaged in organising events in the two blocks with enthusiastic participation of the citizens. Day 1 of the event on 3rd October,2023 was marked by Health camps under the Sampoorna Swasthya-Ek Sankalp theme where screening tests and immunization drives were undertaken.

