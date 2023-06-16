Santosh D Vaidya appointed as Principal Secretary Finance

An order issued by the government reads that Santosh D Vaidya, IAS (AGMUT:1998) is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department relieving Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, Chief Secretary, Union territory of J&K of the additional charge of the post.”

Santosh D Vaidya shall also hold the charge of Chairman and Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC), in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order stated .