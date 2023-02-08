‘Sarhad’ to organise maiden ‘World Apple Conference’ in Srinagar this year

A spokesman of the NGO, Sarhad said they are organizing the three-day conference from 24th June this year along with Sopore-based Apple Farmer Producer Company, JandK.

The conference is being organised in order to better empower the apple growers/ farmers of Jammu and Kashmir who have been facing huge losses due to unprecedented fall in prices of their produce during the last 5-6 seasons, read the statement.

“Even this year the apple season this year fetched prices below expectations this year leading to losses for farmers across the state. Hence, the conference comes just in the right time to explore possible avenues to help mitigate the effect of crop and financial losses to apple farmers owing to unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters, low crop yield, weak market, storage issues.”

It said that crop insurance, value addition, cold storage, logistics and supply chain management and integration will be the core focus of the conference.