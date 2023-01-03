Sarhad’s plea to LG Sinha on Classical Language status for Kashmiri language

Srinagar, Jan 3: Sanjay Nahar , Founder President of Sarhad, has appealed to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to recommend his demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Classical Language status for Kashmiri language
In a letter to Lieutenant Governor, Nahar has said that Sarhad is a social, cultural and educational organisation based in Pune, Maharashtra and dedicated to the rehabilitation and welfare of the violence affected people from the border regions, especially the children and women.
“This communication is regarding our demand to recommend to Hon Prime Minister for Classical Language status for Kashmiri Language. The status is accorded by the Central Government and it has specific criteria and a process. There are several benefits of the status for the Kashmiri language and state concerned as well,” the Sarhad founder President wrote.
Nahar also referred briefly to some basic criteria. Those include high antiquity of its early texts/ recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, a body of ancient literature / texts, which is considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers, the literary tradition be original and not borrowed from another speech community, and the classical language and literature being distinct from modern, there may be a discontinuity between the classical language and its later forms of its offshoots.
“We are sure Kashmiri language meets all these criteria. The some of the benefits of obtaining this status are the Government of India awards a grant of Rs. 100 to Rs 500 crores for the development of the language. The University Grants Commission (UGC) gives funds for the language to be taught in 350 universities in the country. The language receives recognition at the global level thereby making it more prestigious. The official recognition leads to a global demand for the literature in the language. The doors to a vast, global market for the language are thrown open. Translation jobs in and from this language are created,”he said.
Nahar stated that the resultant interest in the culture and arts of the home region increases. “There are many more benefits than those enumerated above. Being involved in and having a close association with Kashmir, we at Sarhad sincerely wish that efforts must be taken in this direction. While the process has to begin at your level, we offer all possible help in the matter as you might suggest,”he said.
The Sarhad President said that so far, the Central Government has awarded this status to six Indian languages: Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Maiyala, Oriya. “The case of Marathi is under consideration with a 500-pages report on this being approved by the expert committee already. Respected Sir Please look personally. We are sure that this will be historical move under your leadership,”Nahar said.