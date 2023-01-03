Sarhad’s plea to LG Sinha on Classical Language status for Kashmiri language

Nahar also referred briefly to some basic criteria. Those include high antiquity of its early texts/ recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, a body of ancient literature / texts, which is considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers, the literary tradition be original and not borrowed from another speech community, and the classical language and literature being distinct from modern, there may be a discontinuity between the classical language and its later forms of its offshoots.

“We are sure Kashmiri language meets all these criteria. The some of the benefits of obtaining this status are the Government of India awards a grant of Rs. 100 to Rs 500 crores for the development of the language. The University Grants Commission (UGC) gives funds for the language to be taught in 350 universities in the country. The language receives recognition at the global level thereby making it more prestigious. The official recognition leads to a global demand for the literature in the language. The doors to a vast, global market for the language are thrown open. Translation jobs in and from this language are created,”he said.