Sarore toll plaza | Dr Farooq Abdullah asks admin to attend to people’s grievances

Srinagar, Aug 23: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today asked the administration to attend to the people’s grievances regarding Sarore toll plaza in Jammu.
In a statement, he condemned the action on protesting youth, who demanded the closure of Sarore toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district.
Expressing concern over the use of force against protesting youth, Dr Farooq said, “The youth were raising their voices against the toll collection at Lakhanpur, a practice that stands in blatant disregard of both standing guidelines and the assurances given by the Union Government. There is no justification for taxing people when the roads are in shambles and the damaged bridge is causing immeasurable inconvenience. No reach out was made to the protestors. I implore the administration to release the youth immediately and address their concerns humanely.”
In addition, Dr Farooq has demanded immediate abolishment of the newly imposed Property Tax, as well as the illegal toll plaza at Sarore. He asserted that the presence of such a toll plaza is not only causing undue financial burden on the citizens but also reflects a failure of the Lieutenant Governor administration to address critical issues within the region.