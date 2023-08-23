Sarore toll plaza | Dr Farooq Abdullah asks admin to attend to people’s grievances

In a statement, he condemned the action on protesting youth, who demanded the closure of Sarore toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district.

Expressing concern over the use of force against protesting youth, Dr Farooq said, “The youth were raising their voices against the toll collection at Lakhanpur, a practice that stands in blatant disregard of both standing guidelines and the assurances given by the Union Government. There is no justification for taxing people when the roads are in shambles and the damaged bridge is causing immeasurable inconvenience. No reach out was made to the protestors. I implore the administration to release the youth immediately and address their concerns humanely.”