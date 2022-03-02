Sarpanch among four injured in scuffle during Gram Sabha meeting in Bandipora
Sumbal, Mar 2: Four persons, including a Sarpanch, were injured after a fight broke out between two groups during a Gram Sabha meeting of Tengpora gram panchayat in Nasbal area of Sumbal—Sonawari in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the incident took place after some local panchayat members opposed the suggestion over a development work of another group during Gram Sabha meeting leading to a war of words.
The altercation soon turned into a full-blown fight as the two groups of villagers clashed with each other during which the local Sarpach and three others received injuries, the official said.
He said that the injured were rushed to Sumbal hospital from where the Sarpanch identified as Rather Mehraj has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for futher treatment.
Police arrived later and inquired about those involved in the tussle and registered a case under relevant sections of laws even as futher investigation have been started, added the official.